$10.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $10.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $9.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $42.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.99 billion to $42.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $44.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.90 billion to $45.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.33.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.84. 31,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.