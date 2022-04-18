$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts reported sales of $889.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSE:MTN traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $259.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.75. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

