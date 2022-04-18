$1.09 EPS Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1,602.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Abiomed by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.05. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.19. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

