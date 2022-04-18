0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $234,550.00

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $234,550.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00105646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

