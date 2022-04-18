-$0.43 EPS Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.31). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 645,662 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 618,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 493,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 135,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,380. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $310.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

