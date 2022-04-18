$0.35 EPS Expected for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MHH stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 1,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

