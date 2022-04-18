$0.34 EPS Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. SPX posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48. SPX has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

