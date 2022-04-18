$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCM. Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

