-$0.26 EPS Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.84. 32,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.99. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.