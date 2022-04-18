-$0.24 EPS Expected for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,684,989 shares of company stock worth $60,291,229 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE S opened at $37.12 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.80.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

