-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 530.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

