-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.28). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 50.11% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PlayAGS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 4,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 3.02. PlayAGS has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

