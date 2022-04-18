-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,778. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

