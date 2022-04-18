$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Zynex posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million.

ZYXI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 518,927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zynex by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 14,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zynex has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $278.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

