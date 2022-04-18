-$0.04 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of SPT traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. 13,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,815. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,851 shares of company stock worth $10,814,178. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $13,435,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

