$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sono-Tek’s earnings. Sono-Tek also posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sono-Tek will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sono-Tek.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,131. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

In other Sono-Tek news, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.