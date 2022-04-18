-$0.02 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. 119,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,310. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

