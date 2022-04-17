Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,479. The company has a market capitalization of $351.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $983,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $21,780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

