Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $380.78 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00279428 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005725 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000694 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $758.36 or 0.01876263 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,953,895,983 coins and its circulating supply is 12,662,428,830 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

