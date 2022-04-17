Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 79,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

