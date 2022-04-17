Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,307 shares of company stock worth $8,759,951 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

