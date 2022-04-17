Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $539.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $393.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.51. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

