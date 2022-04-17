Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) vs. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Head to Head Review

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) and Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Embraer and Zanite Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 1 1 6 0 2.63 Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embraer currently has a consensus price target of $20.59, indicating a potential upside of 77.01%. Given Embraer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Embraer is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embraer and Zanite Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $4.20 billion N/A -$44.70 million ($0.25) -46.52 Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Zanite Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and Zanite Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer -1.07% -1.03% -0.28% Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16%

Summary

Embraer beats Zanite Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer (Get Rating)

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Zanite Acquisition (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.