Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives €88.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.81 ($96.54).

A number of brokerages have commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ZAL opened at €43.59 ($47.38) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.65. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($54.20).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

