Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telekom Austria from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.50 ($10.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.70) to €7.30 ($7.93) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of TKAGY opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telekom Austria will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

