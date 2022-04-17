Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

