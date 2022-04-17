Zacks: Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.98. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.45. 58,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,987. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.79. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.