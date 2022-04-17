Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Primo Water also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

PRMW opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

