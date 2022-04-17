Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $418.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.04 million and the lowest is $412.89 million. Plantronics posted sales of $476.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 675,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

