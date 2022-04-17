Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will report $4.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.92 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $16.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. Cowen lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,207 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORTX stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

