Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $3.00. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $4.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.97 to $14.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

