Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.45.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

