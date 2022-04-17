Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Immatics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 553.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immatics.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMTX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.72. 151,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $548.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

