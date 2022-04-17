Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Immatics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 553.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immatics.
IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
IMTX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.72. 151,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $548.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $16.30.
Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
