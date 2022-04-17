Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.19. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 117,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GSBC stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $741.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.85. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.