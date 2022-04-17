Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $138,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.32. The company had a trading volume of 175,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,343. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.43. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

