Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AZO traded down $6.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 91,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,967.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,922.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,221.56.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

