Zacks: Brokerages Expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $111.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Afya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.32 million. Afya reported sales of $72.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year sales of $480.52 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $516.23 million, with estimates ranging from $446.62 million to $585.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Afya.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

AFYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFYA opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Afya has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

