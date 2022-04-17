Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) to post $25.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.06 million and the lowest is $25.90 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $108.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $109.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $336.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Primis Financial news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. acquired 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $43,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 24,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,536.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and have sold 538 shares worth $7,655. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

