Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,431,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 165.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

