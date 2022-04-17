Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

NYSE DT opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 155.15, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.