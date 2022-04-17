Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. Denison Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denison Mines.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 94.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE DNN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

