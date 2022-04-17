Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. 1,392,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

