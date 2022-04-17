Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $13.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

UHS stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.14. The stock had a trading volume of 390,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,418. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $92,187,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

