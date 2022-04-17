Zacks: Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

TTEK traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Tetra Tech by 16.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 152,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after buying an additional 83,472 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.