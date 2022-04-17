Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.40 Million

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will post sales of $736.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.00 million and the lowest is $698.20 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $650.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 69,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,921 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SITE traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,756. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

