Zacks: Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

