Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $91.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.13 million and the highest is $107.01 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $118.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $371.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $314.47 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Golar LNG stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

