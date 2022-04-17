Zacks: Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. V.F. posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.20. 1,767,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

