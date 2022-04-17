Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $5.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.94. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $27.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $31.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.44 to $40.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.54.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in United Rentals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.80.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

