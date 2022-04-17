Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will announce $169.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.20 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $131.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $692.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.17 million to $728.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.10. 49,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,577. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.